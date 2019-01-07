Eagles-Bears Stats
|Philadelphia
|3
|0
|7
|6—16
|Chicago
|0
|6
|0
|9—15
Phi_FG Elliott 43, 9:32.
Chi_FG Parkey 36, 9:38.
Chi_FG Parkey 29, :00.
Phi_Goedert 10 pass from Foles (Elliott kick), 5:20.
Chi_FG Parkey 34, 14:13.
Chi_Robinson 22 pass from Trubisky (pass failed), 9:04.
Phi_Tate 2 pass from Foles (run failed), :56.
A_62,462.
___
|Phi
|Chi
|First downs
|21
|17
|Total Net Yards
|300
|356
|Rushes-yards
|23-42
|18-65
|Passing
|258
|291
|Punt Returns
|1-(minu
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-35
|3-65
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-40-2
|26-43-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|2-12
|Punts
|5-45.2
|6-40.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-25
|3-52
|Time of Possession
|30:48
|29:12
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Sproles 13-21, Smallwood 8-20, Adams 1-2, Foles 1-(minus 1). Chicago, Howard 10-35, Gabriel 2-20, Trubisky 3-9, Cunningham 1-2, Cohen 1-0, Mizzell 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Philadelphia, Foles 25-40-2-266. Chicago, Trubisky 26-43-0-303.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Jeffery 6-82, Ertz 5-52, Tate 5-46, Agholor 3-32, Goedert 2-20, Smallwood 2-20, Sproles 2-14. Chicago, Robinson 10-143, Gabriel 4-37, Miller 3-34, Cohen 3-27, Shaheen 3-13, Braunecker 2-15, Bellamy 1-34.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Parkey 43.