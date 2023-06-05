AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    BC-Merc Table, 1st Add

    June 5, 2023 GMT

    BC-Merc Table, 1st Add,

    CHICAGO-add Mercantile table,

    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    LUMBER
    27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
    Jul482.5485.0481.5485.0+3.5
    Sep502.0505.0500.5503.0
    Nov517.5517.5517.5517.5—1.5
    Est. sales 179. Fri.'s sales 703
    Fri.'s open int 7,093, up 185
    LIBOR-1 MONTH
    $3 million; pts of 100 pct.
    Jun94.780
    Fri.'s open int n.a.
    US T. BILLS
    $1 million; pts of 100 pct.
    No open contracts.
    EURODOLLARS
    $1 million;pts of 100 pct.
    Jun94.46594.49594.45594.467+7
    Est. sales 16,925. Fri.'s sales 18,195
    Fri.'s open int 533,135
    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.