BC-KX-STOX- noon

June 12, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)-noon stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc15.92.04
Altria45.47+.25
AmerenCp83.64+.28
AmExpress172.71+.99
ArchDanM73.24+.70
AutoZone2410.00+46.81
BPPLC34.79.69
Boeing218.58+1.27
BristMySq64.54.27
Brunswick84.98+.68
CampbSoup45.96.10
Chevron156.84—2.02
Citigroup48.24.07
CocaCola60.19.28
ConAgraBr34.23.15
ConocoPhil102.06—1.83
Corning32.82+.04
CurtissWright176.55+2.69
DTEEnergy111.41.02
DeereCo385.54+6.67
DillardsInc340.46—2.90
Disney91.93
DuPont69.74+.07
EmersonElec84.12.08
Entergy101.33.11
ExxonMobil105.80—1.59
FMCCorp105.57.06
FirstEnergy38.59.02
FootLocker26.69+.85
FordMot13.79+.05
GenDynam212.33+.06
GenlElec106.37+.07
GenMill81.83.47
HPInc30.36+.56
Halliburton31.86.49
Hershey254.64—1.19
HomeDepot300.84+3.49
IBM135.100+.70
IntlPaper31.25.43
JohnsonJn159.60.41
KrogerCo46.06.12
LindsayCorp125.69+.38
LockheedM459.51—3.19
LowesCos212.86+3.74
MarathonOil23.16.39
McDonalds287.13+.34
NCRCorp25.32+.18
Nucor148.40+2.85
OGEEnergy36.32+.07
OccidentPet58.98.34
ONEOK59.84
PG&amp;ECorp16.95+.07
Pfizer39.94+.97
ProctGamb145.59.97
RaythnTech99.25.10
RexAmRescS33.77.26
RockwellAuto307.52+2.02
Schlumbrg46.98.55
SnapOn267.23.36
Textron65.29
3MCo101.19+1.29
Timken84.07+1.38
TraneTech175.61.62
UnionPacif197.49—2.18
USSteel22.56+.21
VerizonComm35.56+.09
ViadCorp25.48.27
WalMart153.82+.73
WellsFargo41.71.42
WilliamsCos30.64+.25
Winnebago66.25+.62
YumBrands133.99+.55
