June 12, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|15.92
|—
|.04
|Altria
|45.47
|+.25
|AmerenCp
|83.64
|+.28
|AmExpress
|172.71
|+.99
|ArchDanM
|73.24
|+.70
|AutoZone
|2410.00+46.81
|BPPLC
|34.79
|—
|.69
|Boeing
|218.58
|+1.27
|BristMySq
|64.54
|—
|.27
|Brunswick
|84.98
|+.68
|CampbSoup
|45.96
|—
|.10
|Chevron
|156.84
|—2.02
|Citigroup
|48.24
|—
|.07
|CocaCola
|60.19
|—
|.28
|ConAgraBr
|34.23
|—
|.15
|ConocoPhil
|102.06
|—1.83
|Corning
|32.82
|+.04
|CurtissWright
|176.55
|+2.69
|DTEEnergy
|111.41
|—
|.02
|DeereCo
|385.54
|+6.67
|DillardsInc
|340.46
|—2.90
|Disney
|91.93
|DuPont
|69.74
|+.07
|EmersonElec
|84.12
|—
|.08
|Entergy
|101.33
|—
|.11
|ExxonMobil
|105.80
|—1.59
|FMCCorp
|105.57
|—
|.06
|FirstEnergy
|38.59
|—
|.02
|FootLocker
|26.69
|+.85
|FordMot
|13.79
|+.05
|GenDynam
|212.33
|+.06
|GenlElec
|106.37
|+.07
|GenMill
|81.83
|—
|.47
|HPInc
|30.36
|+.56
|Halliburton
|31.86
|—
|.49
|Hershey
|254.64
|—1.19
|HomeDepot
|300.84
|+3.49
|IBM
|135.100
|+.70
|IntlPaper
|31.25
|—
|.43
|JohnsonJn
|159.60
|—
|.41
|KrogerCo
|46.06
|—
|.12
|LindsayCorp
|125.69
|+.38
|LockheedM
|459.51
|—3.19
|LowesCos
|212.86
|+3.74
|MarathonOil
|23.16
|—
|.39
|McDonalds
|287.13
|+.34
|NCRCorp
|25.32
|+.18
|Nucor
|148.40
|+2.85
|OGEEnergy
|36.32
|+.07
|OccidentPet
|58.98
|—
|.34
|ONEOK
|59.84
|PG&ECorp
|16.95
|+.07
|Pfizer
|39.94
|+.97
|ProctGamb
|145.59
|—
|.97
|RaythnTech
|99.25
|—
|.10
|RexAmRescS
|33.77
|—
|.26
|RockwellAuto
|307.52
|+2.02
|Schlumbrg
|46.98
|—
|.55
|SnapOn
|267.23
|—
|.36
|Textron
|65.29
|3MCo
|101.19
|+1.29
|Timken
|84.07
|+1.38
|TraneTech
|175.61
|—
|.62
|UnionPacif
|197.49
|—2.18
|USSteel
|22.56
|+.21
|VerizonComm
|35.56
|+.09
|ViadCorp
|25.48
|—
|.27
|WalMart
|153.82
|+.73
|WellsFargo
|41.71
|—
|.42
|WilliamsCos
|30.64
|+.25
|Winnebago
|66.25
|+.62
|YumBrands
|133.99
|+.55