AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

    June 20, 2023 GMT
    All Times EDT
    WLPct.GB
    Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)4721.691
    Round Rock (Texas)4029.580
    Reno (Arizona)3831.551
    Tacoma (Seattle)3435.49313½
    Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)3335.48514
    Sacramento (San Francisco)3336.47814½
    Las Vegas (Oakland)3237.46415½
    Sugar Land (Houston)3138.44916½
    El Paso (San Diego)2940.42018½
    Albuquerque (Colorado)2742.39120½

    ___

    Sunday's Games

    Salt Lake 4, Oklahoma City 3

    Reno 9, Las Vegas 7

    Albuquerque 9, Tacoma 5

    Round Rock 6, El Paso 3

    Sacramento 11, Sugar Land 2

    Monday's Games

    No Games Scheduled

    Tuesday's Games

    Albuquerque at Reno, 3:05 p.m.

    Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

    Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

    Tacoma at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

    Sugarland at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

    Wednesday's Games

    Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

    Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

    Tacoma at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

    Sugarland at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

    Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

    Thursday's Games

    Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

    Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

    Tacoma at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

    Sugarland at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

    Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.