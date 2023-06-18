AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    High-A South Atlantic League Glance

    June 18, 2023 GMT
    All Times EDT
    North Division
    WLPct.GB
    Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)3726.587
    Greensboro (Pittsburgh)3322.5413
    Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)3329.532
    Aberdeen (Baltimore)3131.500
    Wilmington (Washington)2834.452
    Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2735.435

    South Division
    WLPct.GB
    Greenville (Boston)3627.571
    Winston-Salem (CWS)3426.567½
    Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2830.483
    Rome (Atlanta)2934.4607
    Asheville (Houston)2633.4418
    Hickory (Texas)2534.4249

    ___

    Saturday's Games

    Rome 1, Hudson Valley 0

    Jersey Shore 4, Wilmington 1

    Asheville 4, Winston-Salem 2

    Bowling Green 9, Hickory 6

    Greenville 8, Greensboro 4

    Brooklyn 5, Aberdeen 0

    Sunday's Games

    Jersey Shore 1, Wilmington 0

    Winston-Salem 6, Asheville 5

    Hickory 5, Bowling Green 4

    Brooklyn 7, Aberdeen 3

    Hudson Valley 10, Rome 1

    Greenville 6, Greensboro 5

    Monday's Games

    No Games Scheduled

    Tuesday's Games

    Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

    Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

    Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

    Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

    Rome at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

    Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

    Wednesday's Games

    Winston-Salem at Greensboro, noon

    Aberdeen at Wilmington, 2, 5 p.m.

    Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

    Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

    Rome at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

    Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

    >

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.