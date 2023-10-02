Hurts’ breakthrough passing game resembles 2022, and so does 4-0 start for NFC champion Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts won games for the Philadelphia Eagles by margins large and small, with his arms and his legs, with eye-popping playmaking that earned him one of the richest contracts in NFL history.

But it took Hurts until Sunday to achieve a new feat — leading the Eagles to an overtime win.

No matter how late in the game — and Jake Elliott’s 54-yard field goal in a 34-31 win over Washington was about as late as it gets — Hurts and the Eagles find a way to pull out a win.

They are 4-0 for the second straight season, one of two undefeated teams in the league. The other is San Francisco, and an NFC championship game rematch — even in October — doesn’t seem so far out of reach.

Hurts turned in his first true 2022 performance of this season. He threw for 300 yards for the first time this year and connected with A.J. Brown for two touchdowns. Brown, one of Hurts’ closest friends on the team, said he saw a fire in the QB that had been missing.

The Eagles were hardly inspiring over a 3-0 start but were to quick to remind fans, the media — anyone who complained — that 3-0 is still 3-0 no matter how they got there. After gutting out a win over the Commanders, the Eagles feel they ended the first quarter of the season playing like a Super Bowl contender.

“I think a win like this does so much for the spirit of a team because winning is not easy,” Hurts said. “Winning is hard. It’s hard in this league and it’s very hard in this division. In multiple ways, it lights a fire for us to continue to do what we want to do.”

Hurts led the Eagles to their first OT win since 2019. The Eagles have won 21 of the last 22 regular-season games (.957) started by Hurts.

As well as he played, Hurts still hasn’t busted many long plays open on the ground. But like he said about his passing game, the plays and stats will come. Winning is the main thing.

“I think it is reassuring for us,” he said. “I think more so, man, when you feel those moments, they build so much character for you. Just hammering in on that, it builds so much character, and I think that can mold the character of this team to trend forward and continue to grow.”

WHAT’S WORKING

Brown topped 100 yards receiving for the second straight game after failing to hit that mark in the first two games. He also snagged his first two TD catches of the season.

He had nine catches for 131 yards against Tampa Bay and nine catches for 175 yards on Sunday. As Hurts play better, it’s no coincidence Brown’s numbers have skyrocketed.

Brown was the first Eagle to produce 175-plus receiving yards and two TDs in a game since Jeremy Maclin in 2014 at Arizona. He was the first to hit those marks at home since Kevin Curtis in 2007. Brown became the fifth Eagle since the 1970 merger to have 130-plus receiving yards in back-to-back games, joining Maclin (2014), DeSean Jackson (2009, ’10), Mike Quick (1983, ’85) and Harold Jackson (1971, ’72).

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Attention to detail. The Eagles committed 11 penalties after averaging only five each over the first three games. Brown was hit with a taunting penalty after he scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Commanders got an extra 15 yards on their final drive and scored the tying touchdown.

“A.J., obviously, was apologetic about that coming off the field,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “A lot of emotions in that game. We’ll definitely learn from that. It’ll be a teaching moment from that.”

STOCK UP

All Elliott does is kick long field goals.

Elliott won the game on a 54-yarder in OT, adding to his team record for career 50-plus-yard field goals (22). Elliott also made kicks from 41, 47 and 36 yards. The winner was the longest game-winning field goal by an Eagle in overtime since the 1970 merger. Elliott has converted four times from 50-plus yards this season, one shy of his career high (reached in 2017 and 2022).

“I love it when those situations come down to me,” Elliott said. “I always have.”

STOCK DOWN

Cornerback Josh Jobe, starting for the injured James Bradberry, let Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson get in front of him for the tying touchdown with no time left on the clock in regulation.

INJURIES

RG Cam Jurgens suffered a foot injury.

KEY NUMBER

7 — The Eagles are 4-0 for the seventh time, having accomplished the feat during the 1954, 1981, 1992, 1993, 2004 and 2022 seasons.

NEXT STEPS

The Eagles head to Los Angeles to face the Rams (2-2).

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl