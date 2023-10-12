Undefeated Eagles look to go 6-0 for the second straight year when they face the Jets

PHILADELPHIA (5-0) at NEW YORK JETS (2-3)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE: Eagles by 7, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Eagles 4-1; Jets 3-2.

SERIES RECORD: Eagles lead 12-0.

LAST MEETING: Eagles beat Jets 33-18 on Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

LAST WEEK: Eagles beat Rams 23-14; Jets beat Broncos 31-21.

EAGLES OFFENSE: OVERALL (5), RUSH (10), PASS (5), SCORING (9).

EAGLES DEFENSE: OVERALL (6), RUSH (11), PASS (6), SCORING (4).

JETS OFFENSE: OVERALL (27), RUSH (11), PASS (32), SCORING (24)

JETS DEFENSE: OVERALL (22), RUSH (29), PASS (14), SCORING (14)

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Eagles plus-3; Jets plus-1.

EAGLES PLAYER TO WATCH: WR A.J. Brown. After a slow start, Brown has come on strong with three straight games with 125-plus yards receiving. He nearly set a career high with 175 yards while also getting into the end zone twice against Washington. He followed that up last week with six catches for 127 yards in Los Angeles. He also played in 99% of the offensive snaps against the Rams, a season high.

JETS PLAYER TO WATCH: RB Breece Hall. The second-year running back ran for a career-high 177 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in New York’s victory at Denver. Hall’s performance came just shy of a year after he suffered a torn ACL on the same field. But Hall’s snap limit ended last week and he has again become a key playmaker in the Jets’ offense, which had been struggling to find its identity with Aaron Rodgers out and Zach Wilson replacing him at quarterback.

KEY MATCHUP: Eagles’ O-line vs. Jets’ D-line. Philadelphia boasts the No. 2 rushing offense in the NFL, led by RB D’Andre Swift (434 yards) and QB Jalen Hurts (206). Despite its big guys up front considered among the league’s top units with Quinnen Williams setting the tone, New York ranks 29th against the run this season. The Jets will also have to try to defend the Eagles’ highly successful “tush push” play in short yardage when the O-line surges forward and Hurts gets a big push from behind.

KEY INJURIES: Eagles DT Fletcher Cox could return from a back issue after sitting out against the Rams. Cox had an epidural injection to address ongoing back pain ahead of the Rams game. He was limited to start the practice week. ... LB Nakobe Dean (foot) was also limited. ... CB Darius Slay (knee) sat out Wednesday, as did S Justin Evans (knee) and DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps). ... Jets FB Nick Bawden (calf), CB Brandin Echols (hamstring) and special teams ace Justin Hardee (hamstring) didn’t practice early in the week. ... CB D.J. Reed practiced after sitting vs. Denver with a concussion and appeared on track to playing.

SERIES NOTES: The Eagles are 12-0 against the Jets, with Philadelphia the only current team New York has not defeated in the regular season. ... The 12 wins are the most against any active team without a loss. The Eagles are 6-0 against Houston; and Minnesota is 5-0 against Houston — the only other undefeated records vs. active opponents. ... Philadelphia is 6-0 both on the road and at home against the Jets. ... The Eagles have outscored the Jets 335-195 in their 12 meetings. ... The teams have never played in overtime against each other.

STATS AND STUFF: The Eagles are 5-0 for the fourth time in team history, also accomplishing it during the 1981, 2004 and 2022 seasons — with those teams also winning their first six games. ... Nick Sirianni is the eighth NFL coach since the 1970 merger to lead his team to 5-0 starts in consecutive seasons and the first since Kansas City’s Andy Reid (2017-18). Sirianni could join Tony Dungy (2005-07, Colts), Mike Martz (2000-01, Rams), Mike Shanahan (1997-98, Broncos) and Mike Ditka (1985-86, Bears) as the only coaches to go 6-0 in back-to-back seasons. ... The Eagles have produced 415-plus total yards in four consecutive games for the fifth time in team history (1953, 2011, 2013 and 2022). ... Hurts has five career games with at least 300 yards passing and 50 yards rushing to tie him with Denver’s Russell Wilson for the third most in NFL history behind only Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young (eight) and current Buffalo QB Josh Allen (seven). ... Hurts’ 2,104 yards rushing in his first 50 games top Cam Newton (2,058) for the fourth most by a QB in that span. ... Hurts became the third quarterback with 30 rushing TDs in his first four seasons, joining Allen (31) and Newton (33). ... Philadelphia has won 22 of its past 23 regular-season games (.957) started by Hurts. ... Hurts has won a team-record 11 consecutive road starts since 2021. ... C Jason Kelce is set to start his 145th consecutive game, the longest streak in franchise history. ... RT Lane Johnson hasn’t allowed a sack since Week 11 of 2020, per Pro Football Focus. ... Rookie DT Jalen Carter leads the team with 3 1/2 sacks, including two last week against the Rams. He’s the third player in Eagles history to get 3 1/2 sacks or more in their first five career games, joining Reggie White in (1985) and Corey Simon (2000). ... Wilson has completed more than 70% of his passes in his past two starts, including going 19 of 26 (73.1%) at Denver and 28 of 39 (71.8%) against Kansas City. ... Hall has three of the NFL’s longest runs this season — a 72-yard TD dash last week at Denver and an 83-yard scamper against Buffalo in the season opener. ... Hall’s 177 yards rushing last week were the most by a Jets player since Isaiah Crowell’s franchise-best 219 yards in 2018 and the ninth-highest total in team history. ... Hall’s 7.2 yards per carry are second in the NFL only to Miami’s De’Von Achane (12.1). ... LB Quincy Williams became the first player in Jets history to have nine or more tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, a tackle for loss and three QB hits in a game. ... Last week, CB Bryce Hall had the first defensive fumble recovery for a touchdown by a Jets player since Muhammad Wilkerson in 2012. ... K Greg Zuerlein was selected the AFC’s special teams player of the week after his five FGs at Denver. Zuerlein has at least one FG in 21 straight games, the NFL’s second-longest active streak.

FANTASY TIP: Swift has become a must-start running back and this week is no different. His 434 yards rushing rank fourth in the NFL and are the most by an Eagles player through five games since LeSean McCoy’s 514 in 2013.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl