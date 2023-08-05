Eagles reserve lineman Sills acquitted of rape, kidnapping charges

FILE - Amanda Zurawski, who developed sepsis and nearly died after being refused an abortion when her water broke at 18 weeks, left, and Samantha Casiano, who was forced to carry a nonviable pregnancy to term and give birth to a baby who died four hours after birth, center, stand with their attorney Molly Duane outside the Travis County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Austin, Texas. A Texas judge ruled Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, the state’s abortion ban has proven too restrictive for women with serious pregnancy complications and must allow exceptions without doctors fearing the threat of criminal charges. The challenge is believed to be the first in the U.S. brought by women who have been denied abortions since the Supreme Court last year overturned Roe v. Wade, which for nearly 50 years had affirmed the constitutional right to an abortion. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Texas’ abortion ban too restrictive, judge rules
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Latest on the Women’s World Cup
FILE - A bald eagle flies over a partially frozen Des Moines River, Dec. 21, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Fifty years after the Endangered Species Act took effect, environmental advocates and scientists say the law is as essential as ever. Habitat loss, pollution, climate change and disease are putting an estimated 1 million species worldwide at risk. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Endangered Species Act itself may be in peril
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion
FILE - This undated file photo shows a shadowy shape that some people say is a the Loch Ness monster in Scotland, later debunked as a hoax. The Loch Ness Centre in Scotland is calling for “budding monster hunters” and volunteers to join in what it dubs the largest search for the Loch Ness Monster since the 1970s. The visitor attraction said Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, that modern technology such as drones that produces thermal images of the lake will “search the waters in a way that has never been done before.” (AP Photo/File)
‘Monster hunters’ wanted in Loch Ness search
Sports

Eagles reserve lineman Sills acquitted of rape, kidnapping charges

FILE - This is a 2022 photo of Josh Sills of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, Sills was acquitted of felony rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio. He will be returning to the Eagles' active roster. (AP Photo, File)

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (AP) — Josh Sills, a reserve offensive lineman for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been acquitted of felony rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio and will be returning to the team’s active roster.

Jurors in Guernsey County reached not-guilty verdicts on both counts Friday after deliberating for about three hours. Sills, 25, showed no reaction as the verdicts were read but immediately stood and thanked the panel when the judge offered him an opportunity to address them.

“I’d like to thank my family who have supported me from day one,” he said. “I have done nothing wrong, and I’m glad that was proven today.” Defense attorney Michael Connick said the verdict “ends a nearly four-year nightmare for the Sills family, and particularly Josh.”

The Sarahsville, Ohio, native was indicted Jan. 31 by a county grand jury, accused of having engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and holding a woman against her will Dec. 5, 2019. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement that the accusation was immediately reported and the county sheriff’s office did a detailed investigation.

“I still believe the victim,” Yost said in a statement after the verdict. “But in America, criminal convictions require proof beyond a reasonable doubt. The jury did not see it, and I thank them for doing their duty under the law.”

Sills, a 6-foot-6, 325-pound player at West Virginia and Oklahoma State, was an undrafted free agent who appeared in one game this season. He was placed on the NFL commissioner’s exempt list after he was indicted, meaning he couldn’t practice, play or travel with the Eagles as they prepared for their Super Bowl matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles said in a statement that following the verdict, Sills was removed from the exempt list “and he will return to the team’s active roster.”

