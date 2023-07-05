FILE-New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New York. Salaam, one of the exonerated “Central Park Five,” has won the Democratic primary, Wednesday, July 7, all but assuring him a seat on the New York City Council. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
New York City Council races
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Palestinians walk on a damaged road in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army withdrew its forces from the militant stronghold. The withdrawal of troops from the camp ended an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank conflict
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer who had a highly successful career in Asia, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was 48. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies
Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning the second set from Australia's Jordan Thompson during the men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3
U.S. News

After 2 fighting eagles got stuck together, Minnesota deputies separated them

In this image provided by the Cass County, Minn., Sheriff’s Office, two eagles are free after deputies in Cass County, Minnesota, found them entangled in a lake on Monday, July 3, 2023. The deputies used a pole to separate the eagles, which had apparently been fighting when they became entangled. (Cass County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

In this image provided by the Cass County, Minn., Sheriff’s Office, two eagles are free after deputies in Cass County, Minnesota, found them entangled in a lake on Monday, July 3, 2023. The deputies used a pole to separate the eagles, which had apparently been fighting when they became entangled. (Cass County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

SHINGOBEE BAY, Minn. (AP) — Two scrappy eagles are free to resume their apparent long-running dispute after quick-thinking deputies helped separate the brawling pair that had become entangled with each other in a Minnesota lake.

Cass County deputies John Murray and Todd Wolter were on Leech Lake Monday when they found two adult eagles struggling in the water, ensnarled by both their wings and talons.

“We were just patrolling the lake and saw them flopping in the water,” Wolter said. The deputies used a pole to disconnect the massive, angry birds. Eventually, they separated and made their way to shore.

Other news
North Dakota Republican state, from left, Reps. Mark Sanford, Bob Martinson and Mike Nathe attend a meeting of the Legislature's Budget Section, Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. The three lawmakers sit on a panel that wrote the 2023-25 budget for North Dakota's higher education system. Sanford also chairs the Legislature's interim Higher Education Committee, which will be exploring issues of potential impacts from Minnesota's North Star Promise tuition program. (AP Photo/Jack Dura)
North Dakota university leaders fear ‘catastrophic implications’ of Minnesota’s new free tuition plan
North Dakota higher education officials are deeply worried about losing students and revenue in 2024 when neighboring Minnesota makes tuition free for thousands of its residents at public colleges and universities.
The Supreme Court is seen behind flowers, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Washington, as decisions are expected. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Charter school lost case over skirts rule for girls, but debate over charter autonomy isn’t over
One of the mothers who successfully sued a North Carolina charter school over its requirement that girls wear skirts says she always knew she’d prevail.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires leaves a haze over the downtown Minneapolis skyline on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Drifting smoke from the ongoing wildfires across Canada is creating curtains of haze and raising air quality concerns throughout the Great Lakes region, and in parts of the central and eastern United States. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)
Smoke from Canadian wildfires prompts a record 23rd air quality alert in Minnesota
Wildfire smoke from Canada has prompted officials to issue a record 23rd air quality alert for much of Minnesota through late Wednesday night as smoky skies obscure the Minneapolis and St.
FILE - Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response on Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. Three chemical companies said Friday, June 2, 2023, that they had reached a $1.18 billion deal to resolve complaints of polluting many U.S. drinking water systems with potentially harmful compounds known as PFAS. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File)
3M reaches $10.3 billion settlement over contamination of water systems with ‘forever chemicals’
Chemical manufacturer 3M has agreed to pay at least $10.3 billion to settle lawsuits over contamination of many U.S. public drinking water systems with potentially harmful compounds known as PFAS.

“They rested a few minutes then walked up a hill,” Murray said. “I’m guessing once they dried off, they took off.”

Sheriff Bryan Welk said people who live along the lake had reported seeing the same two eagles fighting in the air over a nest several times. Welk said it’s common for eagles to get territorial, but far less common for them to get stuck together.