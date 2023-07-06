FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease. (Eisai via AP, File)
Alzheimer’s drug gets full FDA approval
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Patrick Wilson in Screen Gems' "Insidious: The Red Door." (Sony Pictures via AP)
‘Insidious: The Red Door’ movie review
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US to provide Ukraine cluster munitions
U.S. News

The Supreme Court of Virginia orders release of inmate who was denied earned sentence credits

By DENISE LAVOIE
 
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man who was convicted of attempted aggravated murder will be released from prison under a state Supreme Court ruling Thursday that found the man had been wrongfully denied earned sentence credits.

The ACLU of Virginia sued the Department of Corrections to demand the immediate release of Steven Prease, arguing that the department had improperly interpreted the language of a law that expanded the state’s earned sentence credit program.

Since 1995, the earned sentence credit program has allowed many inmates to earn early release for good behavior. In 2020, state lawmakers amended the law to increase how many credits inmates could earn.

Other news
FILE – Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, some of the nation's largest truck makers agreed to stop selling new gas-powered vehicles in California by 2036. The agreement with the California Air Resources Board ensures lawsuits are less likely to delay or block the state's new rules for the trucking industry. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Truck makers pledge to comply with new California rules phasing out gas-powered vehicles
Some of the nation’s largest truck makers have pledged to not sell new gas-powered vehicles in California by the middle of the next decade.
FILE - The morning fog lifts beyond the Burton M. Cross Building, left, and the State House, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Augusta, Maine. Maine lawmakers are meeting ,Thursday, July 6, 2023, for votes to enact a bill expand access to abortions and to override a bill to allow more federal laws to apply to Native American tribes in the State. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Maine governor expected to sign bill easing restrictions on abortions later in pregnancy
The Maine Senate has given final approval to a bill that would expand access to abortions later in pregnancy, sending the proposal to the governor for her signature.
FILE - The Four Corners Power Plant in Waterflow, N.M., near the San Juan River in northwestern New Mexico, is viewed in April 2006. The New Mexico Supreme Court on Thursday, July 6, 2023, affirmed a decision by utility regulators who rejected a proposal by the state’s largest electric provider to transfer shares in a coal-fired power plant to a Navajo energy company. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)
New Mexico court upholds decision keeping utility from transferring shares of coal-fired power plant
The New Mexico Supreme Court has affirmed a decision by utility regulators who rejected a proposal by the state’s largest electric provider to transfer shares in a coal-fired power plant to a Navajo energy company.
FILE - Adrian Jawort, of Billings, Mont., speaks at the Rainbow Rally on the steps of the Montana Capitol, March 15, 2021, in Helena, Mont. Jawort, who changed her first name to Adria, had planned to talk about LGBTQ and two spirit history at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library on June 2, 2023, but the event was canceled due to a new law that bans drag reading events at public libraries. Jawort is among the plaintiffs in a lawsuit that was filed Thursday, July 6, seeking to overturn the ban. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record, File)
Transgender woman, bookstore, teacher sue over Montana law banning drag reading events
A transgender woman, the owners of an independent bookstore and an educator who teaches in costume are among those challenging Montana’s first-in-the-nation law that bans people dressed in drag from reading to children in public schools or libraries.

Prease, a military veteran who the ACLU said suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, was convicted in 2013 of two counts of attempted aggravated murder and other charges for firing a gun at sheriff’s deputies after a domestic dispute. In March 2022, prison officials told Prease he would be released between July 1 and Aug. 30, 2022, based on the retroactive application of expanded credits under the law.

But a month later, newly elected Attorney General Jason Miyares disagreed with an interpretation of the law by former Attorney General Mark Herring. Miyares found that attempted aggravated murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated murder were ineligible for expanded credits.

After Miyares issued his opinion, the Department of Corrections extended Prease’s release date by about two years, to June 4, 2024.

In its ruling Thursday, the state Supreme Court said the law clearly spells out which offenses are ineligible for the additional earned sentence credits, and the list does not include aggravated attempted murder.

“Thus, it would appear that there is no basis in the governing statutes for denying Prease expanded earned sentence credits on his attempted aggravated murder convictions,” the court said in its ruling.

The Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling.

ACLU of Virginia Senior Supervising Attorney Vishal Agraharkar said he expects Prease to be released from prison soon under the ruling. Agraharkar said he is unsure how many other inmates could be released early because of the decision. But he said hundreds, if not thousands, were told by prison officials that they had earned an earlier release but were later told that they did not qualify for the expanded credits because of an incorrect interpretation of the law that has now been rejected by the Supreme Court.

“We are hoping that the department will do the right thing and ensure that the benefit of the earned sentence credits law applies to everyone who is eligible under the statute,” Agraharkar said.

Thousands of other inmates were denied eligibility for the expanded credits after state lawmakers approved a budget amendment from Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin that excluded inmates with violent offenses.