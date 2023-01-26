CB Financial Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) _ CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4.2 million.

The bank, based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 80 cents per share.

The holding company for Pennsylvania-based Community Bank posted revenue of $16.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.2 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11.2 million, or $2.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $52.8 million.

CB Financial Services shares have climbed almost 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $21.60, a drop of 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBFV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBFV