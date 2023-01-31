First Guaranty Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMMOND, La. (AP) _ First Guaranty Banchshares Inc. (FGBI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $5.1 million.

The bank, based in Hammond, Louisiana, said it had earnings of 42 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $40.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.9 million, also falling short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $28.9 million, or $2.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $111.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FGBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FGBI