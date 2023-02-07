Ares Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $174 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 68 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The private equity firm posted revenue of $640 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $577.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $600 million, or $1.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.1 billion.

Ares Capital shares have increased 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARCC