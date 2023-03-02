Lexicon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $30.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $28,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $101.9 million, or 62 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $139,000.

