Viad: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Viad Corp. (VVI) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.33 per share.

The trade show company posted revenue of $248 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $23.2 million, or 53 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.13 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VVI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VVI