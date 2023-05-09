Rivian Automotive: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.35 billion in its first quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.45 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.25 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.51 per share.

The a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars posted revenue of $661 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $686.8 million.

