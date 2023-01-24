Paccar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) _ Paccar Inc. (PCAR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $921.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had profit of $2.64.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.23 per share.

The truck maker posted revenue of $8.13 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.73 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.04 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.01 billion, or $8.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $27.31 billion.

