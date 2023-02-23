Vicor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Vicor Corp. (VICR) on Thursday reported profit of $8.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share.

The modular power components company posted revenue of $105.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $25.4 million, or 57 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $399.1 million.

