GSI Technology: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) _ GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $6.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, GSI Technology said it expects revenue in the range of $5 million to $5.6 million.

