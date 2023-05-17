Riskified: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18 million in its first quarter.

The Tel aviv-Yafo, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The provider of fraud-prevention services posted revenue of $68.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $68.5 million.

Riskified expects full-year revenue in the range of $297 million to $303 million.

