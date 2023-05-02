UFP: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) on Tuesday reported net income of $9.7 million in its first quarter.

The Newburyport, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.20 per share.

The packaging company and component manufacturer posted revenue of $97.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UFPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UFPT