Enerpac: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) on Wednesday reported profit of $12.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 39 cents per share.

The industrial products company posted revenue of $156.3 million in the period.

Enerpac expects full-year revenue in the range of $590 million to $600 million.

