Greenlane: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) _ Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $75.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $11.43.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.20 per share.

The distributor of vaporizers and smoking accessories posted revenue of $28.7 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNLN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNLN