James Hardie: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — James Hardie Industries PLC (JHX) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $100.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The fiber cement maker posted revenue of $860.8 million in the period.

_____

