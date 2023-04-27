Ekso Bionics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Rafael, California-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents.

The robotic exoskeleton company posted revenue of $4.1 million in the period.

