PBF Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $382.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $2.86. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.76 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.53 per share.

The refiner posted revenue of $9.3 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.87 billion.

