Heartland Express: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (AP) _ Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $15.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Liberty, Iowa-based company said it had profit of 20 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $354.9 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $318.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $133.6 million, or $1.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $968 million.

