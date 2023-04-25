Gatx: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Gatx Corp. (GATX) on Tuesday reported profit of $77.4 million in its first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.20 per share.

The equipment finance company posted revenue of $338.9 million in the period.

