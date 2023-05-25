Dollar Tree: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $299 million.

The Chesapeake, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.47 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $7.32 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.27 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Dollar Tree said it expects revenue in the range of $7 billion to $7.2 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $6.77 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $5.73 to $6.13 per share, with revenue ranging from $30 billion to $30.5 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLTR