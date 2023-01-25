Univest: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AP NEWS
SOUDERTON, Pa. (AP) _ Univest Corp. of Pennsylvania (UVSP) on Wednesday reported net income of $23.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Souderton, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 81 cents per share.

The holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. posted revenue of $97.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $82.4 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $78.1 million, or $2.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $296.2 million.

