Copa Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PANAMA CITY (AP) _ Copa Holdings SA (CPA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $115.9 million.

The Panama City-based company said it had net income of $2.93 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.91 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.63 per share.

The holding company for Panama’s national airline posted revenue of $809.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $816.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPA