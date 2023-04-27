Accolade: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (AP) — PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (AP) — Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) on Thursday reported a loss of $30.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 43 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $99 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $99.6 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $459.7 million, or $6.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $363.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in May, Accolade said it expects revenue in the range of $89 million to $91 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $410 million.

Accolade shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $16.06, an increase of 31% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACCD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACCD