Canadian Imperial Bank: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $913.9 million.

The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.08 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The bank and financial services company posted revenue of $8.06 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $4.18 billion, which also missed Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.89 billion, or $5.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.17 billion.

