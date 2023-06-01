Broadcom Inc.: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $3.48 billion.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $8.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $10.32 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.13 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $8.73 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.71 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Broadcom Inc. said it expects revenue in the range of $8.85 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $8.76 billion.

Broadcom Inc. shares have risen 41% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed nearly 10%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $789.95, a rise of 38% in the last 12 months.

