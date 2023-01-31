Sysco: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Sysco Corp. (SYY) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $141.2 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 80 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $18.59 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.73 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYY