Tuniu: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NANJING, China (AP) _ Tuniu Corp. (TOUR) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nanjing, China-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $10.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Tuniu said it expects revenue in the range of $3.3 million to $4.3 million.

