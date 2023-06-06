Chico’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) on Tuesday reported profit of $39.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Ft Myers, Florida-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share.

The clothing chain posted revenue of $534.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Chico’s said it expects revenue in the range of $545 million to $565 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be 70 cents to 82 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.21 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHS