Polaris Inc: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MEDINA, Minn. (AP) _ Polaris Inc. (PII) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $195.5 million.

The Medina, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $3.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $3.46 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.28 per share.

The snowmobile and ATV maker posted revenue of $2.4 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.39 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $447.1 million, or $7.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.59 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PII