L3Harris: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) _ L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $416 million.

On a per-share basis, the Melbourne, Florida-based company said it had profit of $2.17. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $3.27 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.21 per share.

The technology and communications company posted revenue of $4.58 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.33 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.06 billion, or $5.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.06 billion.

L3Harris expects full-year earnings in the range of $12 to $12.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $17.4 billion to $17.8 billion.

