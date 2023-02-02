Santander Mexico: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MEXICO, Mexico (AP) _ Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV (BSMX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $319 million.

The Mexico, Mexico-based bank said it had earnings of 23 cents per share.

The Mexican bank posted revenue of $2.36 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.3 billion, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.32 billion, or 97 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.47 billion.

Santander Mexico shares have increased roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.20, a climb of 11% in the last 12 months.

