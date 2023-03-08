KLX Energy Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $13.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.06.

The service provider to oil and natural gas producers posted revenue of $223.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $3.1 million, or 27 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $781.6 million.

