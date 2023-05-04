Trupanion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The provider of medical insurance covering cats and dogs posted revenue of $256.3 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $251.9 million.

