    Rockwell Medical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    May 15, 2023 GMT

    WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) on Monday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its first quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Wixom, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

    The maker of products used in the treatment of kidney disease and anemia posted revenue of $19.7 million in the period.

    Rockwell Medical expects full-year revenue in the range of $78 million to $82 million.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMTI

