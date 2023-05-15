Workhorse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) on Monday reported a loss of $25 million in its first quarter.

The Sharonville, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share.

The truck and drone manufacturer posted revenue of $1.7 million in the period.

