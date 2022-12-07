Vera Bradley: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) _ Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $5.2 million.

The Roanoke, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The handbag and accessories company posted revenue of $124 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $120.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Vera Bradley said it expects revenue in the range of $136 million to $141 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $489 million to $494 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRA