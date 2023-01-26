Macatawa: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) _ Macatawa Bank Corp. (MCBC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $12.1 million.

The Holland, Michigan-based bank said it had earnings of 35 cents per share.

The holding company for Macatawa Bank posted revenue of $30.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.9 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $34.7 million, or $1.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $90.2 million.

