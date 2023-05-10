Valvoline: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Valvoline Inc. (VVV) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.23 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of $7.11. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 23 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The automotive and industrial lubricants maker posted revenue of $344.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $347.1 million.

Valvoline expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VVV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VVV