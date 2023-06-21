KB Home: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — KB Home (KBH) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $164.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $1.94.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.77 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.43 billion.

