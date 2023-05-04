Celldex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMPTON, N.J. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.J. (AP) — Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) on Thursday reported a loss of $29.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hampton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 63 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $967,000 in the period.

