Artisan Partners: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $52.9 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 65 cents per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $226 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $206.8 million, or $2.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $993.3 million.

Artisan Partners shares have risen 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $36.82, a drop of 15% in the last 12 months.

